Watch Jimmy Fallon Crash Astronomy Club’s Juneteenth Zoom BBQ

Pun-based dishes: not just for Oscars viewing parties. On June 18th’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sketch comedy group Astronomy Club met up via Zoom for a socially distanced but still celebratory Juneteenth BBQ, bringing dishes to celebrate black icons: Jerah brought Mr. T cake. Keisha brought Okra Winfrey. Ray made an Arnold Palmer with “a splash of arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor,” a drink we can all get behind. Then, Jimmy Fallon Zoom-bombs the party because he got the link from a BTS Army Facebook group. He brings red beans and Condoleezza Rice, and the group has to educate him on things like redlining, voter suppression, and Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Massacre of 1921. When Fallon asks what he can do to help, besides reading up on black history, they give him an answer that more show runners, networks, and comedy institutions should heed: “Hire us!” And while you’re at it: how about un-canceling Astronomy Club, Netflix?

