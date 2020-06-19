Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking the Summer Off, to Matt Damon’s Surprise

On the June 18 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel announced that he will be “taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family.” After almost 18 years and 3,130 shows, the guy’s due for a little summer vacation. He says “there’s nothing wrong, my family’s healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple months off,” and that while he’s out, a “cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in” as guest hosts. While he’s making the announcement, Jimmy’s nemesis Matt Damon creeps in from a bedroom in the background, in a bathrobe, swirling a drink. He tells Jimmy he’s “been back here three months, waiting to get on,” just reading Tori Spelling’s sTORI Telling over and over, and that “maybe you’ve heard of something called the coronavirus?” That’s why he’s sleeping with Jimmy’s wife with their masks on, after all. New episodes with guest hosts will begin on Monday, July 6, which gives us all plenty of time to ponder how Matt Damon is quarantining in Jimmy Fallon’s house and Dalkey, Ireland at the same time.

