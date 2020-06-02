Keke Palmer Urges National Guard to March with Protestors

Photo: Getty Images for Audi Canada

Keke Palmer implored National Guard members to show their support for antiracist protestors during a demonstration on Tuesday. In a now-viral video tweeted by journalist Gadi Schwartz, Palmer is seen talking to National Guard troops about the urgency of the moment and the necessity of police listening to the marginalized communities they police: “This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.” One of the soldiers tells Palmer that he “agrees” with her, and Palmer then urges him to “march beside us.” The soldier replies that he can’t leave his post and has to “control” the intersection the protestors are marching on, to which Palmer responds, “What is there to control?” With encouragement from the crowd, the soldier eventually kneels along with the rest of his unit. Palmer can be heard saying “That ain’t enough for me” and continues to encourage the soldiers to march with the protestors.

Watch all of this. pic.twitter.com/YHq0QhXrnw — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020

A transcript of Palmer’s words to the National Guard:

“Once the looting starts, the shooting starts?” You have a president talking about the Second Amendment as a use for people to come out here and use firearms against the people that are protesting. This is the message that we’re seeing. I don’t know if you on social media, because the news don’t tell you everything. But you have to pay attention to what’s going on. Or else, we have a president that’s trying to incite a race war. And the borders are closed. We can’t leave. You have people in here that need your help. This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.

So then why aren’t you with us? Why aren’t you beside us? Get your people. Ya’ll march beside us. March beside us! March beside us! Let the revolution be televised. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Make history with us. Please. Let’s just do it. We’ll start marching, and you march with us. Be the change. Do it. Do it, please.

Control? What is there to control, man? Why aren’t you with us? It would send a huge message, we just march. March the whole round with us. You and your men, ya’ll protect us. March around like we just did. Do that march with us.



