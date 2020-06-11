Greyhound Catches a July 10 Release Date on Apple TV+

The first thing to know about Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, is that it is not about Tom Hanks traveling on a Greyhound bus and getting up to some fun bus-based-hijinks. In fact, there are no hijinks in this film, because it is a Very Serious War Movie, and Greyhound is the name of Tom Hanks’ boat, where he says stuff like “fire as they bear” and “we’ll bring hell down from on high.” The trailer, which dropped today along with the film’s release date, features Hanks as a Navy veteran who is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships across the Atlantic, along with Elisabeth Shue as the obligatory Girl Back Home. The movie is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester, which itself was based on true events, and was also written by Hanks, who apparently loves playing imperiled sea captains. Greyhound premieres July 10 on Apple TV+, just in time for Father’s Day.

