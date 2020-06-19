We Cast a Shadow and 9 Other Reads I Can’t Get Out of My Head

First, I read this one digitally and didn’t have a copy to photograph, so above is a skilled re-creation of the cover. Second, you can forgive yourself if you don’t realize until 100 pages in that this book takes place in a dystopian alternate reality rather than our present one, as I did. There are many similarities. In the unnamed Deep South city where the novel takes place, there are museums and hospitals and basketball games. People drive minivans to drop their kids off at progressive schools. But also, certain things are different. Tanning salons are outlawed. A surgical process called “demelanization” — which narrows a person’s nose, thins his lips, lightens his skin, tints his eyes blue — has been invented and popularized.

The unnamed narrator works at a corporate law firm where he’s up for promotion against the firm’s other two black employees. (Only one will be chosen.) The narrator has advantages: a big brain, beautiful family, expensive education. He also has disadvantages: migraines, a weakness for white lies, and a semidependence on purple pills that he keeps in a Pez dispenser and which turn his nervous system “into a tangle of pleasurably twinkling Christmas lights.” Then there’s his son, Nigel, who was born with a troublesome birthmark on his eyelid. What started out looking like a speck of oregano grows over time and changes shape “from a rough circle to a wedge to a silhouette the shape of New Zealand or perhaps the Wu-Tang Clan symbol turned on its head.” Nigel doesn’t care about the splotch, but his father fixates on it. He gives his son lightening cream, dreams of paying an elite plastic surgeon to slice off the offender, fears that it will widen and merge with other birthmarks on Nigel’s body to form a reverse-Pangea of pigmentation.

The book is part workplace dramedy and part Margaret Atwood–style speculative fiction, with candy sprinkles of wicked comedy scattered across the whole cake. It also contains what might be my favorite description ever written about popping a sedative: “My esophagus lit up as that little elevator descended into my basement.” Beam me down, Scotty!

RIYL: Gary Shteyngart, gritting your teeth, Paul Beatty, Parasite, doing wicked things despite your better nature