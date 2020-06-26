Wynonna Earp Season 4 Just Got a Premiere Date and a Trailer

The trailer for Wynona Earp season four is *gun-cocking noise* *gun-cocking noise* *gun-cocking noise.* In a huge win for the Earpers, Syfy has announced that Wynona Earp will return July 26 at 10 p.m. ET. According to a release, in season four, “Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday …” We love a blurb that makes Garfieldian jokes about Mondays and donuts, and we love a trailer where Melanie Scrofano quips “let’s go get our steps in” before fighting baddies. Are they allowed to say “fuck” on Syfy? Because they certainly do in the trailer. Hardcore.

