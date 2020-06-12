YG Releases ‘FTP’ Video Filmed at Black Lives Matter Protest in Hollywood

Not only did YG release the protest song “FTP (Fuck the Police)” last week, he also took to the streets, organizing a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood on June 7 to address the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, David McAtee, and countless others. Now he’s released a video for “FTP” featuring visuals he filmed at the protest. YG stands on top of a car and in the middle of a crowd, holding protest signs, including one that references his 2016 song “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).” (This song, of course, name-checks the 1988 song “Fuck tha Police” by fellow Compton residents N.W.A.) The video also intersperses footage of police abuse from the protests. Toward the end, as YG raps about “the Ku Klux Kops,” the video shows police with hoods edited over their heads. YG had previously planned an earlier protest in Los Angeles for June 2 but canceled it due to the threat of police violence against protests.

