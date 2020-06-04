“Get this dance!” Photo: iMarkkeyz/Twitter

Lurking beneath all of the protest videos and New York Times headlines on your feeds is a meme so good it took less than 24 hours to get a remix. DJ iMarkkeyz, the DJ-producer who remixed Cardi B’s “Coronavirus” PSA, partnered up with DJ Suede to save the current meme economy with their catchy remix of … a random video of a woman being detained by police called “Lose Yo Job.” The short, unsourced clip brought some unexpected smiles to the timeline on Wednesday. While far too many police interactions require sensitive content warnings, this one … well, this one’s a trip. “Why are you detaining me? You about to lose yo job,” she says, before breaking out in song for the camera. “You about to lose yo job. Get this dance! You about to lose yo job ‘cause you are detaining me for nothing!” Watch the original, flawless version:

Now get ready for the iMarkkeyz x DJ Suede version, with a twerkable beat paying homage to the anonymous artist and how ready she was to shake it in handcuffs. Their “music video” for the remix features clips of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” video, Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Nigga” video, Beyoncé’s Coachella performance, Bugs Bunny, and a dancing Elmo as photos of the officers involved in George Floyd’s murder scroll by with “charged” written in red. Leave it to the black community to find something to sing about in the middle of chaos.