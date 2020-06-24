Why Is Zac Efron Looking at Bees Like This?

Bees!? Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Zac Efron, known for his hardened exoskeleton of musculature, is definitely the first person you think of when you hear the words “down to earth.” Or perhaps he is not, and he is simply trying to find a way to achieve that rare state of being down to earth. Or maybe he would just like to understand the concept of bees. I don’t necessarily have answers to give you here, but I do have this tweet from Netflix announcing that Zac Efron has made a TV show called Down to Earth With Zac Efron in which Zac Efron “searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live.” This feels like a noble cause. It also seems to involve Zac Efron spending time at the beach, learning to knead dough of some kind, getting some sort of saging or aura cleansing, and questioning the concept of bees. (If you do not immediately think of Gob in Arrested Development going “BEES!?” when you see this photo, I cannot help you.)

According to Netflix’s own description, Down to Earth With Zac Efron will have Zac Efron tour the world with “wellness expert” Darin Olien, who, according to Google, is an “exotic superfood expert” and was once married to Eliza Coupe.

It’s worth noting that, in addition to a Netflix show where he tries to get healthy, Zac Efron also filmed a Quibi show called Killing Zac Efron, during the filming of which he was hospitalized with a dangerous infection. Zac Efron has both harmed and healed himself for television. Zac Efron contains multitudes. Zac Efron is the duality of man.