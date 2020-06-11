Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Shuffles Into Season Two

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will play on into its second season. NBC has renewed the heavily promoted show for another 13 episodes, according to Deadline. The series centers on Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a computer coder who starts to hear the thoughts and desires of people around her through song. The show also stars Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen. The series developed a large online following, beating out NBC’s other musical freshman comedy, Perfect Harmony, as the network’s strongest digital performer. Perfect Harmony, which starred Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp, was cancelled after its first season. When it comes to the very specific genre of musical TV series starring Pitch Perfect alum, there can only be one.