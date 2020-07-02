Hey Look, the SAG Awards Are Moving, Too

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shows off with a SAG statuette. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

As the various independent bodies that collectively make up awards season reshuffle their calendars to acclimate to the way the coronavirus has disrupted the industry, you can divide the responses into two camps: There are those who follow the Oscars, which pushed both their ceremony and their eligibility deadline back two months; and there are those who go their own way. On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced that they would be heeding the Academy’s shift, similarly extending their cutoff for next year’s awards to February 28, and setting a new date of March 14. That’s six weeks before the Oscars, so get ready for a looong Phase Two.

If you’re keeping track, the SAGs join the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Independent Spirit Awards in aligning their calendar with the Oscars, while the Golden Globes seem to be doing their own thing.