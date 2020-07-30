Good God, Lemon, It’s the 30 Rock Reunion Trailer

We’re not sure how the geniuses at NBCUniversal/Kabletown/Sheinhardt Wig Company pulled it off, but the trailer for the upcoming 30 Rock reunion is here, and it looks less like a front-facing-camera Zoom reunion and more like an actual coronavirus episode, shot with real cameras and everything! Liz (Tina Fey) is wearing one of those masks with a picture of your nose and mouth on it for iPhone-opening purposes, only it looks like she’s in a constant scream, which, yes. Kenneth (Jack McBrayer) throws a drink because he’s a hotshot now. Jenna (Jane Krakowski) has a Cindy Sherman–ish self-portrait on her wall that made me wonder, Is this a prop in Jenna’s house, or does Jane Krakowski just have that portrait of herself on her actual wall? Either way, it’s the first new taste of 30 Rock in years, barring the fan theory that Mikey, the construction worker from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, exists in the 30 Rock universe. The special airs Thursday, July 16, on NBC and will be uploaded to Peacock the following day. Speaking of Peacock, the trailer boasts, “Every 30 Rock episode available July 15 on Peacock.” Every episode? Really, Lemon?

