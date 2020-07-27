Forget theorizing about which one of Logan Roy’s failsons will get the coveted kiss from daddy; here’s a show with capital-S stakes. Succession executive producer Adam McKay is working on a scripted drama about “the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19” for HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will adapt the forthcoming narrative nonfiction book The First Shot, by journalist Brendan Borrell, which the author describes as “about the global coronavirus vaccine race, the companies that are risking all to win it, the fascinating and sometimes surprising science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around access and safety.” Earlier this year, HBO announced that McKay would also be developing a climate-change anthology series based on New York Magazine writer David Wallace-Wells’s The Uninhabitable Earth for HBO, and a possible TV adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s wealth-disparity parable Parasite. McKay’s really carving out a Terrible Global Crisis niche, huh.
Adam McKay Is Developing a Coronavirus Vaccine … -Themed TV Show for HBO
Adam McKay Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images