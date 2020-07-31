Alanis Morissette and Her Giggling Daughter Perform ‘Ablaze’ on Fallon

Alanis Morissette had some help for her latest TV performance. The singer-songwriter held her daughter Onyx during the remote TV debut of her new song “Ablaze” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 30, and Onyx contributed her own vocals too Fittingly, the song is Morissette’s vow to her three children, as she sings, “My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze.” Four-year-old Onyx, meanwhile, did her part by giggling, asking questions about the lyrics, and even covering her mom’s mouth during a verse. It really adds to a performance when your kid asks, “Why did you say nest?” and you’re left responding, “Because it’s a nest.” Music! The song is off Morissette’s first album in eight years, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, out today.

Related