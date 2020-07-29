Please Don’t Make Amber Ruffin Talk About the NBA Bubble

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the constant onslaught of news and looking for an easy and efficient way to catch up on everything in one place? Then welcome to last night’s installment of “Amber Says What” on Late Night With Seth Meyers, in which Meyers welcomes writer Amber Ruffin — wearing the dress she’d wear to the Emmys if that were still an in-person event one could physically attend — to offer her reactions to a pile of recent news items. A megachurch pastor’s suggestion to call white privilege “white blessing” instead? “What? White blessing? You mean my nickname for Anderson Cooper?” Ruffin says. A petition to replace Confederate statues with Dolly Parton? “No shade to Dolly, but if slaveowners get replaced with anything less Black than Malcolm X, I will freak the fuck out,” she responds. Ivanka Trump and that can of Goya beans? “What? No,” she says.

Unfortunately, Ruffin can’t cover every news item effectively. “Speaking of sports, I found out about the NBA bubble, and I was like ‘What?’ Because … And the thing about the NBA bubble is … It’s a metaphorical bubble? And a physical …” she begins, only to have Meyers cut in and interrupt her, saying, “Amber, you don’t have to talk about that.” Ruffin, as anyone forced to talk about sports news they know nothing about, is relieved: “Yay!!” Stay tuned until the very end of the segment, in which Ruffin reacts to a recent White House stunt by Trump by transitioning into her segment-within-a-segment called “Amber Says Why,” where she does just that for over a minute.