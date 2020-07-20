Andrew Scott Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

As we all try to take to heart Fleabag’s priest’s promise that “it’ll pass” with the regard to everything going on right now, Andrew Scott himself is doing a solo trip to the stage in London. Scott will star in the Old Vic’s latest iteration of their In Camera series, performing a new play called Three Kings by Stephen Beresford that’ll be livestreamed from the theater. Three Kings has Scott’s character recalling a time his absent father returned briefly and unexpectedly when he was a kid and “the revelations that followed.” Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus is directing the production, which follows after the theater staged a socially distant version of the play Lungs starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy. As with that show, the Old Vic is planning to sell tickets to individual performances of Three Kings per show, with the play running from July 29 to August 1. On August 1, U.K. theaters can reopen for indoor performances with pandemic safety measures, which some theaters have started to experiment with designing.