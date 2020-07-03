Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Last month, prior to apologizing for using blackface in a reoccurring sketch in which he played NBA player Karl Malone, Jimmy Kimmel announced that he’ll be taking the summer off to be with his family. Hopefully Anthony Anderson and Billy Eichner are getting their above-the-waist wardrobes together as we speak, because they’ll be the first men up to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! next week, after the show returns from its current two-week hiatus.

According to Deadline, Anderson will host Monday, July 6, welcoming his Black-ish costar Tracee Ellis Ross and Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser. On Tuesday, July 7, he’ll be joined by NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and D.L. Hughley.

Eichner will then take over Wednesday, July 8, joined by Amy Schumer and South Carolina Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison, currently running against Lindsey Graham. On Thursday, July 9, he’ll host Billy Porter and musical guest Kim Petras. As for next Friday, and the rest of the summer, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host is as-of-yet TBD, but if you’re in Hollywood and want to show off your skills, you probably just need to add your name to a waitlist or something.