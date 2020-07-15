Justin Timberlake Is Coming to an Apple TV Near You with Palmer

Justin will star as Palmer in Palmer. Photo: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

By voicing the character “Branch” in Trolls World Tour, there’s an argument to be made that Justin Timberlake is the biggest movie star of the coronavirus VOD era. That status is solidified with the news that the Apple TV+ streaming service has just acquired the drama Palmer, starring Timberlake. In a statement, Apple describes Palmer as a film that follows a “former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.” Juno Temple and the iconic June Squibb co-star in the film, which is directed by Fisher Stevens, whom you probably recognize as Hugo from Succession. The news comes after the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound debuted on Apple TV+ earlier in July, a movie that was tragically Squibb-less.