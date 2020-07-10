Elizabeth Chambers Drops the Hammer

I’m 6’5”, 220 and she’s through with me. Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Quarantine has claimed yet another marriage — this time it’s the union of one (perfect goddess) Elizabeth Chambers and one (actor/ex-Winklevoss) Armie Hammer. The couple announced the end of their ten-year marriage via a pair of Instagram posts Friday afternoon: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they wrote. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The couple has two kids together: daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3. The family had been quarantining in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer spent part of his childhood, before Hammer decamped to Los Angeles earlier this week, according to People. Raya, get ready!