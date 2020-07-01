Photo: Vulture and Getty Images

Like the Smiths don’t already have enough news on their plates right now, August Alsina chose this week to speak out on his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The R&B singer previously denied having an affair with Jada Pinkett after his 2019 track “Nunya” came out, featuring the lyric, “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress / Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know.” Now, promoting his new album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, Alsina changed his tune in an interview with Complex. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times, and it, you know, not involving romanticism,” he told Complex, implying Jada Pinkett and husband Will Smith have an open marriage. “He gave me his blessing.” Alsina added, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her,” referring to Jada.

Alsina said he chose to open up now because “what I’m not okay with is my character being in question,” claiming, “I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama.” Okay! Leaving the relationship, he said, was “the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime.” However, Alsina added, “I can die right now and be okay knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody … Some people never get that in this lifetime.” Maybe Jada, Will, and Alsina need to hash this out on a Red Table Talk episode.