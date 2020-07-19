August Alsina Boasts About His ‘Entanglements’ With Jada Pinkett Smith

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

The untangling continues. A week after Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she had an extramarital relationship with August Alsina with the “blessing” of Will Smith, the singer has eschewed his own Red Table Talk in favor of finishing up a blistering track in the studio. Aptly titled “Entanglements,” Alsina not so subtly references his affair with Pinkett Smith, which began several years ago due to the Smiths once sharing an open marriage. “That ain’t my girl, but I got the key to the crib and to the car. You left your man just to fuck with me and break his heart,” he sings with the help of Rick Ross. “The definition of entanglement is when you’re tangled in the sheets.” Elsewhere, there are some very choice lyrics about how Alsina managed to flip and turn Smith’s wife upside down.

On July 12, the Smiths dedicated an entire episode of Red Table Talk to confirm Alsina’s claims. The couple said that their marriage was “struggling” about four years ago, which is when Pinkett Smith became acquainted with Alsina and began their relationship. “The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself, but what August was probably trying to communicate — because I can actually see how he can perceive it as permission, because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a home-wrecker, which he’s not,” she explained. “As I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable and I let that be.” Pinkett Smith also clarified that their relationship ended years ago, and she and Smith have since reconciled. “We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love,” she added.