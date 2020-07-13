Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s Son, Dead at 27

Photo: Instagram/LisaMPresley

Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson to Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away at the age of 27. According to TMZ, he allegedly died by suicide in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Keough is the son of singer-songwriter Danny Keough, brother to The Lodge actress Riley Keough, and half-brother to Presley’s daughters, Finely and Harper, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Keough was at one point pursuing a career in music, allegedly signing a five-album contract with Universal in 2009, though the label later denied that a deal had been made. “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Presley’s manager Roger Widynowski said in a statement to USA Today. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.