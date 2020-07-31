9 GIFs That Try Their Best to Capture the Beauty of Beyoncé’s Black Is King

Photo: YouTube

Beyoncé has once again brought the world to its knees with her MIND. Black Is King, Beyoncé’s 85-minute visual album for The Lion King: The Gift, is so full of details only a Virgo like Beyoncé could pull it all off so seamlessly. There are no “best” moments; it is the moment. But some scenes are so stunning we had to GIF them. It may technically be a superlong music video, but even wordlessly, these GIFs still share the visual album’s gifts. Some moments had us crying, like Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé serenading each other; in some moments, we couldn’t stop smiling; and in the case of “Brown Skin Girl,” prepare to do a whole lot of both. The film’s stunning natural settings and intricate sets have nothing on the radiant cast, including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Tierra Whack, and the heir to it all, Blue Ivy Carter. Worship them on repeat with these select GIFs from Black Is King.

No one tell me if this moon is fake.

Oh, to brush Beyoncé’s grill!

Weekend brunch as soon as it’s safe.

Send this almost–Destiny’s Child reunion to your best friend immediately.

History books. Nothing more to say.

Next time, Lupita has to hop on a track …

Maybe with the powerful Tierra Whack.

The real Mufasa and Simba.

Who else is coming out of quarantine with this choreography down?