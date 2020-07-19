Beyoncé Is Queen in Her New Visual Album Trailer Black Is King

The voyages of Black families are journeying throughout space and time. Beyoncé has unveiled a new trailer for her secret project Black Is King, which is a visual film not inspired by Doctor Who but instead “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” The film, which has been in production for over a year with Bey as its writer and director, follows a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity with his ancestors guiding him along the way. Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jay-Z bask in the glory, too. “You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar,” Bey narrates. “To be one in the same, and still unlike any other.” Nala has spoken! It’ll be released on Disney+ on July 31.

