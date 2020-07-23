Sure, you’re a Kate Bush fan, but you’re definitely not as big of a Kate Bush fan as Big Boi. Just listen to him wax poetic about “Running Up That Hill” or watch his appearance in the BBC’s 2014 Bush documentary, also titled Running Up That Hill. (If you think his Bush fandom is off-brand, just remember this man once recorded a Game of Thrones song and has multiple pet owls.) When it comes to the reclusive pop legend, he doesn’t mess around. In a new interview promoting his album The Big Sleepover with “The Way You Move” singer Sleepy Brown, Big Boi opened up about his fated 2017 dinner with Kate Bush. As he told SiriusXM Volume, he saw Bush during her 2014 London residency Before the Dawn, her first live shows in 35 years. “At the end of the show, she invited me and my wife back to the dressing room to have a glass of wine,” he said. “Not long after that, we hooked up and went to dinner. Just me and her had a sit-down for a couple hours.” They took shots of Armagnac, a French brandy that he described as “almond cognac or something.” Because would you expect anything less from Kate Bush? When asked about a possible collaboration with Bush, who he’s been trying to work with for years, Big Boi simply said, “Stay tuned.” Now, that’s also what he told fans after a 2012 phone call with Bush, but we’ll take all the good news we can get right now. And we’re ready to make any deal with God we need to for this collaboration to happen.
No One Is a Bigger Kate Bush Fan Than Big Boi
Photo: Left: Getty Images, Right: Shutterstock