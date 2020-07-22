Big Brother: All Stars Begins Production, But Coronavirus Is Always Watching

Photo: Monty Briinton/CBS

Honestly, this might end up being the safest location in America: CBS’s Big Brother is set to begin filming its All Stars season over the next month, with numerous contestants already in Los Angeles and awaiting safety instructions. “Page Six” reports that all potential houseguests (which include season 19 winner Josh Martinez, season 18 winner Nicole Franzel, season 14 winner Ian Terry, and season 12 winner Hayden Moss) must quarantine for a full two weeks and be tested several times for the coronavirus before being cleared to participate — and if they fail to comply or test positive for the virus, a reserve All Star will take their place. This is only the second time CBS has done an All Stars season of the show (the first was in 2006), with the grand prize being a whopping $500,000. Yes, Les Moonves’s wife is still the host.

Deadline previously reported that Big Brother’s production team is adhering to strict health and safety guidelines as the show revs up to film. Masks and social distancing is required for all crew members, as is frequent testing. Meanwhile, over at ABC, The Bachelorette has started production on its 16th season. Clare Crawley and her group of male contestants are quarantined at a resort in southern California. (Don’t worry, it’s a fancy resort.) There will be no travel, and, presumably, lots of disinfected roses.