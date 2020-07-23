Bill & Ted Get a New Trailer, a New Release Date, and Rad Offspring

Whoa is me because there’s a new trailer out for the long-awaited threequel to the Bill & Ted saga, which is maybe just the exact bighearted, goofy, lobotomized-in-a-good-way comedy we need right now. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back in the same floppy flannel they’ve been wearing since 1989’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bogus Journey to remind everyone to be excellent to each other and give time-travel logicians a headache in the process. Two big thumbs up to whoever decided that middle-aged Bill and Ted should have daughters, and that those daughters should be mini-thems. A lesser Bill & Ted Face the Music would make the daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, over-it worrywarts upset about their man-child parents’ radical time-travel adventures. But in the newest trailer for the Bill & Ted threequel, Billie and Thea are also lovable, good-natured dummies, time traveling and going to hell in an effort to bring together some sort of cosmic, epic band to save the universe. Back when the original trailer for the movie was dropped in June (see below), the craziest twist of all was that the film was going to be released in theaters on August 21. Not even time travel could have found a way to get a coronavirus vaccine in time for that to be possible, though, so the new trailer (above) announced a later date: The film will hit theaters and VOD on September 1. Excellent.

