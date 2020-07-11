New York’s Hottest Couple Splits

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

This break-up does not have everything. Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson, a nice and age-appropriate couple who we really liked seeing together, have split after six months of dating. People confirmed that the split was amicable and not due to coronavirus madness, which has already been a catalyst for other celebrity couples to separate. Hader and Bilson were first linked together last December, when they were spotted in Tulsa over the holidays visiting Hader’s family and doing normal things like “getting coffee” and “taking a walk.” They proceeded to make their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January, prompting Hart of Dixie fans to Google Barry and SNL fans to Google The O.C. Farewell, sweet couple. We’ll always have the paparazzi photos and that prescient 2013 sex scene.