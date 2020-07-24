Bill Murray with the 7th inning stretch! pic.twitter.com/JDTmnKOAbF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 25, 2020

We’re all at a point in the coronavirus quarantine where screaming “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at a giant stuffed animal alone in your home might be the tiny, sweet bit of release we need, so go ahead, grab your 12-foot-tall flamingo or lizard or whatever, and join Bill Murray for the seventh inning stretch. The actor and comedian provided the socially-distanced musical break for the Chicago Cubs from an undisclosed, cabin-looking location during Friday’s seasoner opener, posted by Marquee Sports Center on Twitter. Spurred on to victory by the Illinois-born comedian’s song (and, presumably, some baseball-related motivations), the Cubs won against the Milwaukee Brewers 3 to 0, a shutout thanks to pitcher Kyle Hendricks and, presumably, these vocals.