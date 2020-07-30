As if pop stans haven’t been fed enough these past few weeks, Billie Eilish released her new song “My Future” today, July 30. It’s another spare, dark ballad, in the style of her previous When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? followups “everything i wanted” and “No Time to Die,” the theme song to the newest James Bond movie. The song comes on the same day Eilish grabs six nominations at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, including a direction nomination for her self-directed “xanny” video. Perhaps even more could be in her future next year for an imminent “My Future” visual? Eilish had been set to take her breakout 2019 album on a world tour this year, but has instead been stuck home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting a radio show with her dad when she’s not turning out our sad-summer anthems.
Billie Eilish Is Here to Disrupt Your Present With ‘My Future’
She returns! Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation