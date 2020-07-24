Billie Eilish Enters the Chat, Announces New Single

18-year-old Billie Eilish. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Another summer dominated by Billie Eilish? Don’t mind if we do. The “Bad Guy” singer announced a new single, “My Future,” out Thursday, July 30, on social media. It’s her first release since “No Time to Die,” her brooding James Bond theme for the now-delayed film. She Instagrammed a photo of herself in a gray sweat suit and a black face mask standing on a roof in Los Angeles while the sun sets. Eilish was supposed to be on her Where Do We Go? World Tour, singing soft songs to sad teens internationally, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour was sent home in March, with dates rescheduled for 2021. During this time, she’s been engaging with the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram and hosting Me & Dad Radio on Apple Music with her actual dad. Eilish hasn’t announced any plans for a sophomore album. She’s technically still coming off of her five Grammy wins (big brother and collaborator, Finneas, won five, too). It feels like it was ages ago, but no, that just happened in January.