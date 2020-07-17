Billy Joel Has Never Seen a Piano He Couldn’t Play

Walking past what looks like a piano being thrown out is sure to pluck at anyone’s heartstrings, but to Billy Joel, it’s an invitation to bang out a tune. Video has resurfaced of the Piano Man himself playing a piano that he saw on the side of the street in late June. Touching a random, unknown, trashed piano in the middle of a pandemic? Mr. Joel has never seen a piano he wasn’t tempted to play. According to Newsday, he stopped during a motorcycle ride when he saw the piano in Huntington, New York, and played a quick ragtime ditty. Joel’s verdict? “Not bad! The action is good. It just needs tuning. And the finish is beat. It’s a perfectly good piano.” Even if you don’t know what all those things mean, you heard it from an expert. “It’s a shame to throw it out,” he added. “At least donate it to St. Vincent De Paul or something.” Surely someone would want a piano that’s been played by the Billy Joel.

