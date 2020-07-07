Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

2020 will come and go without a Brad Pitt film, following in the footsteps 2019’s Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood, but apparently he’ll soon be boarding a Bullet Train right to his version of John Wicksville. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt will star in the Sony action-thriller Bullet Train from Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, playing an American hitman named Ladybug.

The movie is based on Kotaro Isaka’s book Maria Beetle, which follows “a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives” on, you guessed it, a bullet train to Tokyo. Per THR, Fear Street screenwriter Zak Olkewicz will pen the movie, which Sony is reportedly keen to shoot this fall, since it can be shot on a contained set, which may prove easier to hold to appropriate coronavirus guidelines than a traditional shoot. Seems inevitable that single-location films are going to be all the rage for the foreseeable future, especially if that single-location is the place Brad Pitt happens to be fist-fighting a train full of assassins.