Quarantine Has Driven Brie Larson to Become *Gasp* a YouTuber

Movie production as Hollywood knows it won’t be coming back anytime soon due to the coronavirus — not to mention, over 100 days into quarantine (please tell me you’re still quarantining), we’re just bored. So keep those details in mind as you read the news that’s about to follow: Brie Larson, Oscar-winning Room actor and Captain Marvel star, has started a YouTube channel. She picked quite the week to join the platform, but hey, someone’s gotta fill the vacuum left in Jenna Marbles’s wake. “Why am I starting a YouTube channel?” Larson asks at the beginning of her inaugural video, uploaded Thursday. “YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it’s been, like, how to use my printer, or it’s been watching, like, how to be a considerate activist, this is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”

Larson promises her channel will include “silly content” and “ways for me to express myself personally,” along with “deep conversations, antiracist rhetoric, inclusive content.” And they said you couldn’t have it all! For her first video, she called upon some of the giants of the platform for help brainstorming content ideas. YouTubers including iJustine, AsapSCIENCE, Sean Evans, Michelle Khare, Lilly Singh, LaurDIY, and Connor Franta joined Larson, along with friends like actress Jessie Ennis and Larson’s own mother. She ended with a variety of future video ideas, from making the world’s largest muffin to doing a video on kangaroos, “’cause those seem very important on YouTube.” Larson says she won’t tell you to like or subscribe “because I believe in free will,” but you know the drill: like, comment, subscribe, share it on social media, bye!