Broadway and Hollywood Communities Remember Late Actor Nick Cordero

After more than three months of posts chronicling his struggle with devastating COVID-19 complications, former Broadway dancer and trainer Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram that her husband, actor Nick Cordero, had died Sunday morning. “Nick was such a bright light,” she wrote. “He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.” On Sunday evening, members of the New York theater community and Cordero’s fellow actors remembered the Tony Award-nominated theater star, who most recently appeared in Rock of Ages in Los Angeles, a show which he also appeared in on Broadway in 2012.
“Devastating,” tweeted Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. “What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.” Wrote James M. Inglehart, Broadway’s original Aladdin Genie and Hamilton performer, “You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family,” among many other remembrances. Cordero is survived by his wife and son, Elvis Eduardo.