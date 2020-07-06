Broadway and Hollywood Communities Remember Late Actor Nick Cordero

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

After more than three months of posts chronicling his struggle with devastating COVID-19 complications, former Broadway dancer and trainer Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram that her husband, actor Nick Cordero, had died Sunday morning. “Nick was such a bright light,” she wrote. “He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.” On Sunday evening, members of the New York theater community and Cordero’s fellow actors remembered the Tony Award-nominated theater star, who most recently appeared in Rock of Ages in Los Angeles, a show which he also appeared in on Broadway in 2012.

“Devastating,” tweeted Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. “What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.” Wrote James M. Inglehart, Broadway’s original Aladdin Genie and Hamilton performer, “You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family,” among many other remembrances. Cordero is survived by his wife and son, Elvis Eduardo.

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

My heart breaks. Rest In Peace Nick. Please everyone, be safe, take care of each other. What a loss...so devastating... https://t.co/ptoOnSb6k9 — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

Nick was a one of a kind talent and person. I am sending as much love as humanely possible to his family. Wear a f*cking mask. https://t.co/dKTAjBv0uu — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) July 6, 2020

RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19 — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020

Words can’t express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020

I am so incredibly sad to lose such a wonderful friend and musical partner, #NickCordero. Please consider donating to their GoFundMe/sharing. Amanda will need all the support and love we can offer. GoFundMe here -https://t.co/4heD86hlO2.https://t.co/usx6Mi3M1L — Michael J Moritz Jr (@MichaelJMoritz) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero was one of us. This is really hard to understand. Fly, my good man. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis with all that I’ve got today. #RipNickCodero — Donald Webber Jr. (@donaldwebber) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. https://t.co/GvGAuRaTGV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. One of the Great Ones. pic.twitter.com/m1t65ew4mI — Mario Cantone (@macantone) July 6, 2020

What a fighter but my god this is devastating news. Much love to Nick’s family and friends. Damn. RIP Nick. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/HfX2QHGtA7 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero 💔💔💔

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots⁩ , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020

Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020

Truly awful, heartbreaking news. Gone much too soon. My sympathies are with his immediate family, especially his wife and one-year-old boy. #RIPNickCordero 💔 https://t.co/NMlKrHYqWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 6, 2020