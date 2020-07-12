Brooklyn Beckham Engaged to Nicola Peltz

Photo: Instagram

While quarantine has proven difficult for many celebrity couples, young love is still very much alive, with Brooklyn Beckham, 21, announcing his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz, 25, on Instagram on Saturday. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham, eldest son of David and Victoria, wrote in his caption, alongside a picture of the two. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.” Peltz posted the same picture on her Instagram, writing “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side,” and thanked Beckham’s younger sister, Harper, for taking the photo. Further proving it’s a family affair, Victoria Beckham chimed in on Instagram with her congratulations, writing “we could not be happier … Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness.” The couple first started dating back in October 2019 and became Instagram official in January.