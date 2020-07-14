BTS Drop New Japanese Album, Will Not Let a Pandemic Slow Them Down

Photo: Yonhap/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Just when you thought they could already do it all, the boys in BTS are flexing another one of their skills: the ability to speak Japanese. BTS released the new album MAP OF THE SOUL 7: ~ THE JOURNEY ~ on July 14, with Japanese remakes of MAP OF THE SOUL 7 tracks like “Boy With Luv” and “Make It Right,” along with two Japanese originals, the previously released “Stay Gold” and new track “Your eyes tell.” And okay, it’s not even their first album in Japanese — just their first in two years, after 2018’s Face Yourself. Is there anything these boys can’t do? Other than take an actual break, but hey, we’re not complaining.