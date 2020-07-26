Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image

If the only thing getting you through the coronavirus quarantine has been pure, sweet pop escapism, your favorite K-pop superstars have an upcoming single and album of dulcet tunes about love to help you through it. According to Billboard, BTS is set to release a new English-language single on Friday, August 21, and a new EP before the end of the calendar year. The group released their fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February, in addition to Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey, earlier this month. The Journey included Japanese language versions of previous BTS hits, as well as four new tracks.

The upcoming single could be the band’s first entirely English track to feature all members as, while BTS were credited on Steve Aoki’s “Waste It On Me,” not every singer provided vocals for the collab. Per Billboard, BTS revealed news of the song in a recent surprise V Live livestream, describing the tune as “upbeat” and intended to give fans “positive energy,” while providing the group itself with “a breakthrough during these unforeseen times.” This amount of BTS should get us through January, at least, right?