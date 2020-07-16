The Calm App Is Being Adapted Into a Star-Studded HBO Max Show

Macavity! Photo: Getty Images

In more “30 Rock Is Real Life Now” news, the popular Calm meditation app is being adapted into a television series. The app that’s designed to make you fall asleep while using it will be a star-studded television show that’s designed to make you fall asleep while watching it. In a statement, HBO Max announced that the new series, called A World of Calm, will be a “totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars — including Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves.” (What, no Joe Pera?) Furthermore, the series “has been entirely created during quarantine,” according to executive producer Jane Root. Ten half-hour episodes based on the app’s “bedtime stories for grown-ups” will have celebrity narrators transport viewers into tranquility “through scientifically engineered narratives, enchanting music, and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.” We’re not exactly sure what “scientifically engineered narratives” are, but we’re hoping it means that Zoë Kravitz will read one of those “We Taught an Algorithm to Write an Episode of Frasier” scripts in an ASMR voice.

In a statement, Calm app CEO (and, now, television producer) Michael Acton Smith said, “We are delighted to bring the magic behind our audio Sleep Stories to the screen for the first time. These experiences are visual Valium and will help people relax and unwind during these stressful times.” Right now, we’ll take whatever we can get.