The laser budget alone would cost CBS All Access a pretty penny if they filmed yet another live-action Star Trek spin-off, so what better way of exploring a new franchise than through the power of animation? On Sunday, the streaming platform rolled out the first trailer for their upcoming cartoon Star Trek: Lower Decks. Created by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, the series follows the support crew of “one of the Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.” Unimportant or not, the crew is nevertheless tasked with keeping a human heart beating outside its body, saving an entire planet and, worst of all, taking out the space trash.

As for the show’s stars, Ensigns Rutherford, Mariner, Boimler and Tendi are voiced by Eugene Cordero, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Noel Wells, respectively, with Dawnn Lewis’s Captain Freeman and Jerry O’Connell’s Commander Ramson rounding out the space cast. Join the crew when the U.S.S. Cerritos sets sail next month on Thursday, August 6.