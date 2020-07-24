Central Park Casts Emmy Raver-Lampman As Kristen Bell’s Replacement

Emmy Raver-Lampman Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After the creators of the Apple TV+ animated series Central Park announced in June that famous white person Kristen Bell would no longer voice the biracial character Molly, a new Molly has been found. Musical-theater actress Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, will voice Molly going forward, beginning in season two. “After an extensive casting process that brought a number of incredible contenders to the forefront of our Molly search, we could not be more thrilled, honored, and certain that we have found the perfect marriage of character to voice in the amazing Emmy Raver-Lampman,” said series creators Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, Nora Smith, Halsted Sullivan, and Sanjay Shah in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “From the moment we heard her Molly, we knew she was the right choice. Her comedic chops, endearing spirit and other-worldly singing prowess have us jumping with joy at the possibilities of this already wonderful character moving forward.

“Our gratitude for and thanks to Kristen Bell and the fantastic work she did in Season 1 can never be overstated. And as we look for new ways to utilize Kristen’s brilliant vocal talents moving forward, we are forever grateful for her support, her camaraderie, and most importantly her beautiful performance as Molly Tillerman in Season 1. We consider ourselves lucky to have both of these women as part of our Central Park family with so many more stories ready to be told.”

If the Gad seal of approval isn’t enough, you may have seen Raver-Lampman in a little something called the original cast of Hamilton.