The Chainsmokers Live Up to Their Name, Put Fans at Risk of Respiratory Illness

Giving a whole new meaning to “Closer.” Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound

The COVID-19 pandemic forces us to assess risk on a daily basis in ways we’re not used to. Is visiting a friend’s home worth the risk? Or dining outdoors at a restaurant? Depending on what kind of person you are, you might answer yes or no to those activities. But as a society, we should be able to agree that some things are not worth their respective risks, and toward the top of that list should be seeing American EDM duo the Chainsmokers at a Hamptons drive-in concert with questionable enforcement of social distancing. Yet that’s how a sizable group of people spent their night on July 25, watching the DJs headline a charity show benefiting No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York, with tickets ranging from $1,250 to $25,000. The event had temperature checks and provided masks and hand sanitizer, according to TMZ, but video of the event doesn’t show much social distancing or mask-wearing happening at the front of the stage. Yes, charity is great and important, but that much to see the group that gave us such hits as “Selfie” and “Closer”? Maybe everyone was really there for the opener, a performer named DJ D-Sol who’s actually … Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. Well, so much for escaping the coronavirus in the Hamptons.