While you baked your bread and caught up on your shows, Charli XCX made an amazing album during the first two months of quarantine. That would’ve been more than enough quarantine work (not that you need to spend yours doing anything other than brooding, anyway), but Charli’s not done yet. Today the pop auteur announced a documentary chronicling the making of her album how i’m feeling now, aptly titled 6ft apart. (Not that other movie. ) “I don’t think I’ve ever made music in such a unique situation: being so logistically far apart from my collaborators, but going through exactly the same thing, writing songs about my relationship with my boyfriend sitting in the next room, and being so connected to my fans in such an intense and creative way, it felt quite overwhelming and heartwarming all at the same time,” Charli said of the project in Variety. Currently in postproduction, 6ft apart is the full-length debut of music-video directors Bradley&Pablo and currently has no release date. Charli, always up for a challenge, added, “Why not add to the pressure of making an extremely personal album within a five-week timeline by putting a load of cameras in my face and zooming in on my personality and insecurities too??! You know???”
Charli XCX Releasing Doc About Her Quarantine Album, As If She Hasn’t Done Enough
Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images