Well, Charlie Puth Made Dinner for You

We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: On concrete, someone needs to break this boy’s heart. For the love of God can someone wholesome text this boy back. On Thursday, Charlie Puth released the music video for his excellent but overlooked single, “Girlfriend.” The pop prince is cleaning his house in gym socks and loafers, playing solo Twister, spraying Febreze perilously close to a multicourse meal he ordered in — all in the name of date prep. The twist (-er?) is that the call is coming from inside the house; his date has been spying on him all along! “I’ve never released a music video that wholeheartedly showed my personality. The video for ‘Girlfriend’ is the first time I’ve truly been myself in every aspect,” Puth said in a release. “I can’t cook and I’m an absolute nerd. It’s also meant to visually represent what I want people to do when they hear my music and that’s to have fun in their very own way.” Now if only we knew someone looking for a boyfriend …

