Chris Evans and Lily James Seen Closer Than Six Feet Apart

Photo: Getty Images

Once you get past all of their first names, they really do seem like a lovely couple. Chris Evans, the Marvel superhero with a great caboose, and Lily James, the late Downton Abbey addition and noted resident of Kalokairi, have sparked dating rumors (or at least hooking-up rumors) after being photographed together in London on July 4. The Daily Mail snapped the duo trying to enter Evans’s hotel around 1 a.m. after spending the evening at a private club, with neither of them choosing to wear masks or practice social distancing. In one particularly amusing photo, Evans had to plead to a masked hotel attendant to let James in, who was finally allowed to gain entry via a side entrance. Happy Fourth!