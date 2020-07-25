Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Megan Thee Stallion Tweet

Photo: GC Images

Chrissy Teigen tweeted, deleted, and then apologized for a joke she made about Megan Thee Stallion, in that order. Teigen had apparently been riffing on a joke that TV writer Nell Scovell tweeted, “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills,” when she tweeted on Friday night, “I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.” Aside from the fact that the tweet doesn’t make basic sense as a joke, people on Twitter pointed to its insensitivity, given that Megan is currently recovering from gunshot wounds and has specifically asked for understanding and compassion in the wake of her injuries. After tweeting the joke, Teigen tweeted, “Before you start, I love her” and “I’ll delete because you guys are sooooo fucking annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools.”

“I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.” pic.twitter.com/8uGZIUgPd1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2020

Teigen eventually realized the joke was in poor taste, later tweeting, “I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their [sic] known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and shitty and pointless as the joke was.” She continued, “Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all,” and ended with, “You’ll say someone else wrote this or that I don’t mean it and that’s always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I’ll take it.” Teigen has now set her account to private, though the utility of setting Twitter to private while having 13 million followers is unknown. Megan has yet to respond to Teigen’s tweets.