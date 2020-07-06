City Girls and Doja Cat Drop ‘Pussy Talk’ Music Video, So Listen Up

City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT just dropped their latest single, “Pussy Talk,” featuring one of the biggest kittens in the rap world right now, Doja Cat. The gold-drenched music video backs all the hype the three women rap about themselves as they serve jungle kitty, business kitty, and glam kitty, letting you know exactly what this “Pussy Talk.” “Boy, this pussy talk English, Spanish, and French,” Yung Miami raps in the chorus. “Boy, this pussy talk euros, dollars, and yens.” Let’s just say she’s a polyglot with expensive taste. But when you’re as bad as the City Girls, you don’t have to speak anything but dollars. Back at the office, they file through conquests categorized by profession (among them princes, U.S. rappers, CEOs, and U.K. rappers) like it’s business as usual. Their second studio album, City on Lock, just dropped June 20 and features Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, and Lil Durk. In their music video for their first single, “Jobs,” they pivot careers to be OnlyFans artistes, complete with a ring light. If that’s not a whole quarantine mood …

