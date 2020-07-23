Hate weed. Photo: FilmMagic

How do you do, fellow kids? Have you ever thought to yourself, “Hey, I’d love to be as chill and relaxed as nonagenarian actor and director Clint Eastwood. If only there were something I could take that would give me the same temperament as the star of Gran Torino and director of Richard Jewell.” Well, one CBD company based their marketing campaign around that very thought and is now suffering the consequences. Per The Hollywood Reporter, 90-year old Clint Eastwood has sued multiple companies for using his name and his likeness to peddle CBD and cannabis products.

“This action arises from an online scam that uses a false, defamatory, and wholly fabricated ‘news article’ about Mr. Eastwood to promote and sell cannabidiol (’CBD’) products,” states one of the complaints Eastwood filed. “Under the headline ‘Big Pharma In Outrage Over Clint Eastwood’s CBD: [Name of CBD Product] - He Fires Back With This!’, the fraudulent ‘article’ prominently features photographs of Mr. Eastwood and references a fabricated interview with Mr. Eastwood in which he touts his purported line of CBD products. In truth, Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview.” The truth finally comes out: notorious conservative Clint Eastwood hates weed.

Eastwood isn’t the first celebrity to sue companies for using their likeness without their permission - both Sandra Bullock and Ellen Degeneres filed similar lawsuits in 2019 - but Eastwood is the first to name specific companies, such as Norok Innovation, Natural Stress Solutions and Mabsut Life US Corp, as using his likeness under false pretenses to lure clientele. So all you pot smokers and weed enthusiasts take note: if you read an article that says Clint Eastwood endorses a CBD product or likes to smoke doobies it’s fake news. I mean, the guy directed American Sniper - he’s no hippie.