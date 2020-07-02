That Clone High Reboot You Always Wanted Is Finally Happening

Clone High. Photo: MTV

Beavis and Butt-Head isn’t the only animated show getting “reimagined” for television right now. MTV Studios announced today that Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence are teaming up again to work on a reboot of their cult-hit animated series Clone High, which originally ran on MTV from 2002-2003. The press release describes the reboot as an “updated version” of the series that “explores high school and coming of age tension through the eyes of historical figures and U.S. presidents.” Erica Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series, will serve as showrunner for the reboot and write the pilot episode with Lord and Miller.

“Like the original, Clone High will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school,” the press release notes, “including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.” Presumably this means that the reboot will feature a new cast of cloned historical figures; its inclusion of Ghandi as a character in the original series ultimately led to the show’s cancellation after one season, as well as an apology from MTV, after protesters in India objected to to the character’s portrayal. It’s not known yet whether any of the original voice cast — including Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Christa Miller, and Michael McDonald — will return for the reboot. In any case, the co-creators have, in one form or another, been trying to reboot Clone High for years, and now it’s finally happening.