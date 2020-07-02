Conan O’Brien Is Leaving Lockdown to Tape His Late-Night Show From Largo

Conan O’Brien Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Conan O’Brien has the (dangerous?) honor of being the first late-night host to move from hosting his show remotely from home during the pandemic to a real live stage. Team Coco announced on Thursday that starting Monday, July 6, TBS’s Conan will begin broadcasting from Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, but the shift to a real venue doesn’t mean the rest of the show will go back to normal: There won’t be a live audience, O’Brien will continue to interview guests via Zoom, and the show “will only have a limited staff and crew on-site, following government and industry health and safety protocols.”

“I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown,” said O’Brien on the news. Mark Flanagan, the owner of Largo, added, “We are thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times. We have a long history together and look forward to many more great years to come.”

Like the other late-night shows, Conan has been filming remote episodes during the pandemic since March.